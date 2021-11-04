Man Standing Atop Brooklyn Bridge Waves ‘F*ck Biden’ Flag, Leads ‘F*ck Joe Biden’ Chants

A New York man was seen standing atop the Brooklyn Bridge waving a “F*ck Biden” flag while leading “F*ck Joe Biden chants during a protest Wednesday.

The man was leading several people in the chant as a crowd marched over the Brooklyn Bridge to protest vaccine mandates, according to a Twitter post. (RELATED: De Blasio Says Getting Vaccinated Will ‘Allow You To Enjoy All That Is Good In Life’)

Outgoing Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has imposed several vaccine mandates and claimed that all leaders should do so.

Bill de Blasio: All leaders should issue vaccine mandates. pic.twitter.com/2gDOsDCKrI — MRCTV (@mrctv) November 3, 2021

Some of those who have been affected by de Blasio’s mandates have made public statements opposing them and even taken to the streets in protest or staged sick outs.

In New York City, 18 fire companies are out of service after the vaccine mandate went into effect. I stand with the first responders across the country fighting back against government overreach! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 2, 2021

VIDEO: Trash piles up in New York as sanitation workers protest vaccine mandate. Garbage is piling up on New York City streets in Brooklyn and Staten Island as sanitation workers delay garbage collection ahead of a Covid-19 vaccine mandate deadline ordered for city employees pic.twitter.com/HGnAkK0WbG — AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 29, 2021

“Not anti-vaccine, just anti-mandate,” many of the featured speakers said. Thousands of #FireFighters in #NewYork gathered Thursday afternoon outside the residence of Mayor Bill de Blasio, to protest against the #VaccineMandates. https://t.co/1SSr86f1Mn — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) October 30, 2021

Thursday’s protesters called on Adams to remove the mandates.