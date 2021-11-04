US

Man Standing Atop Brooklyn Bridge Waves ‘F*ck Biden’ Flag, Leads ‘F*ck Joe Biden’ Chants

Twitter/npsgirl

A New York man was seen standing atop the Brooklyn Bridge waving a “F*ck Biden” flag while leading “F*ck Joe Biden chants during a protest Wednesday.

The man was leading several people in the chant as a crowd marched over the Brooklyn Bridge to protest vaccine mandates, according to a Twitter post. (RELATED: De Blasio Says Getting Vaccinated Will ‘Allow You To Enjoy All That Is Good In Life’)

Outgoing Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has imposed several vaccine mandates and claimed that all leaders should do so.

Some of those who have been affected by de Blasio’s mandates have made public statements opposing them and even taken to the streets in protest or staged sick outs.

Thursday’s protesters called on Adams to remove the mandates.