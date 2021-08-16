De Blasio Says Getting Vaccinated Will ‘Allow You To Enjoy All That Is Good In Life’

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that vaccinations enable people “to enjoy all that’s good in life.”

“Making vaccination something that allows you to enjoy all that’s good in life, and knowing that that first dose provides protection to begin with, but much more importantly, gets you on the road to the second dose – and that’s what we see overwhelmingly is that people to back and get that second dose – that’s how we built this strategy,” de Blasio said at a press conference.

“We’re watching every day for any areas of concern, but the key is always to move vaccination as aggressively as possible.”

De Blasio announced Aug. 3 that New York City will require proof of vaccination at indoor businesses, including restaurants, gyms, and performance venues. A city official told The New York Times the mandate will start at the end of August.

“This is absolutely strategic to say to people to fully participate in life of the city and to love and enjoy this city, go get vaccinated,” de Blasio said. “We believe it’s going to make a huge impact. We’re obviously seeing a real uptick in vaccinations already. We made a decision weeks and weeks ago. the whole ballgame is vaccination, and once you make that kind of strategic decision, you throw everything you’ve got at it. We are not interested in half measures. We are interested in vaccination.”