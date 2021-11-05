Pew Finds That Being A Democrat Is A Good Predictor For Claims Of Discrimination Among Hispanics

A poll from Pew Research Center intended to highlight racial discrimination among Hispanics found that party alignment was more significant than skin color when determining whether one would claim to have experienced discrimination.

The poll, titled “Majority of Latinos Say Skin Color Impacts Opportunity in America and Shapes Daily Life,” broke Hispanics up into two sub-groups based on their skin tone and surveyed them on various issues related to racial discrimination. The poll found that compared to skin color, one’s identification as either a Democrat or a Republican more accurately predicted whether they would report having experienced discrimination. (RELATED: POLL: Biden’s Approval Rating Tanks With Texas Hispanics Amid Border Crisis, Migrant Influx)

Chart: The distribution of skin color among U.S. Hispanics https://t.co/XFlqCIOjqb pic.twitter.com/oBHxvwyXK0 — Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) November 4, 2021

The results show that Hispanic Democrats were much more likely to say they had experienced racism compared to Hispanic Republicans. 60% of Hispanics who identify as Democrats claim to have experienced discrimination within the past 12 months, while 45% of Hispanics who identify as Republicans make the same statement.

Meanwhile, 64% of Hispanics with darker skin say that they have experienced discrimination, compared to 54% of Hispanics with lighter skin.

The poll also found that 68% of Hispanics who consider themselves Democrats say “skin color affects their daily experiences,” whereas only 40% Hispanics who identify as Republican make the same statement. Democratic Hispanics are much more likely than Republican Hispanics to say having lighter skin color is an advantage, with 70% of Democrats endorsing that statement compared to only 43% of Republicans.

48% of Hispanic adults say they often or sometimes heard a Hispanic friend or family member make comments or jokes about other Hispanics that might be considered racist or racially insensitive. https://t.co/eVxMidWhkr pic.twitter.com/AgMOVYaC3c — Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) November 5, 2021

Democratic Hispanics are also more likely to report hearing insensitive jokes, with 52% of Democrats saying they have heard a friend or family member make racially insensitive remarks about Hispanics compared to 43% of Republicans.

The poll sampled 3,375 Hispanic respondents and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.