POLL: Biden’s Approval Rating Tanks With Texas Hispanics Amid Border Crisis, Migrant Influx

A new poll released Monday by Dallas Morning News found that the majority of Hispanics in Texas disapprove of President Joe Biden’s job in the Oval Office.

Only 35% of Texas Hispanic voters said they approved or strongly approved of Biden’s job as president, while 54% either disapproved or strongly disapproved, according to The Dallas Morning News. The poll was conducted Sept. 7-14 and surveyed 1,148 adults with a margin of error of 2.9%.

Hispanic support for Biden crumbles. The latest survey of Latinos in TX (Dallas Morning News) shows only 35% overall positive — and a pretty stunning -21% deficit on Strong Approve/Disapprove. Seem Hispanic citizens are not appreciating Biden’s open borders & runaway Inflation pic.twitter.com/Ql05KonAer — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) September 20, 2021

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott asked Biden to declare a federal emergency Monday and provide resources to help the state cope with the surge in migrants, The Dallas Morning News reported. On Sept. 16, Abbott said in a press release, “The Biden administration is in complete disarray” and that it is “handling the border crisis as badly as the evacuation from Afghanistan.” (RELATED: Biden Approval Rating Slips Among Democrats)

Over 9,000 migrants from Haiti overwhelmed the border in Del Rio, Texas, in mid-September. U.S. Border Patrol agents directed some migrants back to Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, while some entryways into Ciudad Acuña were blocked off to keep migrants from reaching the Rio Grande River. Over 2,000 migrants were taken to processing facilities and others were sent back to Port-Au-Prince, Haiti, as previously reported. A video released Saturday showed thousands of migrants camping under an international bridge in Del Rio with shelters made from sticks and plants.

Back in July, over 20,000 illegal immigrants were apprehended in one week in Rio Grande Valley, Texas. McAllen, Texas, declared a state of disaster in early August after authorities released 1,500 migrants who tested positive for COVID-19.

A poll by Reuters and Ipsos released Sept. 16 found that Biden hit the lowest approval rating of his presidency, dipping to 44%.