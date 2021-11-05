Editorial

REPORT: Georgia Star Adam Anderson Suspended After Being Accused Of Rape

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - SEPTEMBER 26: Adam Anderson #19 of the Georgia Bulldogs looks to the sidelines for the play during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas The Bulldogs defeated the Razorbacks 37-10. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson has reportedly been suspended after a rape allegation.

According to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department police report obtained by ESPN, a woman has accused Anderson of raping her while she was asleep in the early morning hours of this past Friday. She reported the allegations to the police later that day. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A police official told ESPN, “The investigation is still ongoing. No arrest or final determination, either way, has been made.

Anderson’s attorney Steve Sadow called the woman’s allegations against his client “unfounded and unsupported.”

As I always say, Anderson has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here and we should all be thankful.

Furthermore, he hasn’t been charged or arrested for a single thing at this point. He’s simply reportedly being investigated.

There’s a massive difference between being investigated and being charged. Unless the latter happens, there’s no need to act like it definitely will.

As for him reportedly being suspended, that’s a decision Kirby Smart and Kirby Smart alone has to be responsible for.

It’s his program and the buck stops with him.

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them on this developing situation. Clearly, it’s incredibly serious.