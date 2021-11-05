REPORT: Georgia Star Adam Anderson Suspended After Being Accused Of Rape

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson has reportedly been suspended after a rape allegation.

According to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department police report obtained by ESPN, a woman has accused Anderson of raping her while she was asleep in the early morning hours of this past Friday. She reported the allegations to the police later that day. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Georgia has indefinitely suspended starting LB Adam Anderson, who has been accused of raping a woman, sources told ESPN. Anderson has not been arrested and denied the allegation through his attorney. https://t.co/SAx1seUyKn — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 5, 2021

A police official told ESPN, “The investigation is still ongoing. No arrest or final determination, either way, has been made.

Anderson’s attorney Steve Sadow called the woman’s allegations against his client “unfounded and unsupported.”

Georgia LB and projected 1st rd NFL Draft pick Adam Anderson suspended from team while police investigate rape allegation https://t.co/M8SGXhIc3D — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 4, 2021

As I always say, Anderson has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here and we should all be thankful.

Furthermore, he hasn’t been charged or arrested for a single thing at this point. He’s simply reportedly being investigated.

Adam Anderson are you kidding me? Wow. pic.twitter.com/XzhcGzQvi0 — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) September 19, 2021

There’s a massive difference between being investigated and being charged. Unless the latter happens, there’s no need to act like it definitely will.

As for him reportedly being suspended, that’s a decision Kirby Smart and Kirby Smart alone has to be responsible for.

It’s his program and the buck stops with him.

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them on this developing situation. Clearly, it’s incredibly serious.