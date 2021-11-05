Up To 40% Of US Intelligence Agencies Remain Unvaccinated: REPORT

As many as 40% of staffers at some United States intelligence agencies are unvaccinated and could face termination due to the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate, according to Republican Utah Rep. Chris Stewart.

Ninety-seven percent of Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) employees have been vaccinated, according to the Associated Press, but the rate for some of America’s other seventeen intelligence agencies are, in some cases far lower. According to Stewart, multiple intelligence agencies have at least 20% of their workers unvaccinated since late October, and in some, the rate is as high as 40%.

While the full details of vaccination rates at the agencies are classified, Stewart cited broad numbers provided to the House Intelligence Committee. The Representative said the Biden administration should provide more exemptions to workers who wish to not get vaccinated, otherwise national security may be jeopardized by a mass exodus of staffers. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Urge Secretary Of Defense To Reconsider Vaccine Mandates In Military)

“My question is what’s the impact on national security if we do that?” he said. “You’re potentially firing thousands of people on the same day. And it’s not like you put an ad on Craigslist and have people apply by Thursday.”

Democratic Colorado Rep. Jason Crow countered that the intelligence community is doing “quite well” and questioned whether those choosing not to get vaccinated could be fit for their jobs: “If somebody is not willing to do what’s necessary to protect their own health and the health of their unit, that actually calls into question their ability to effectively do the job.”

Similar concerns have been raised about the effect of vaccine mandates in other areas, including the military. A substantial number of Air Force active duty airmen did not meet the branch’s vaccine mandate deadline, and some specialized groups like the Navy SEALs and Coast Guard rescue swimmers are facing potentially substantial losses of personnel due to lack of compliance with the vaccine mandate.