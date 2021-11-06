Moose Crashes Through Elementary School Window In Canada

A wild moose smashed through the window of an elementary school in Canada Thursday, the Winnipeg Free Press reported.

The wild animal shattered the glass window of a shared space between the Sylvia Fedoruk School and St. Nicholas Catholic School in Saskatchewan, Canada, the Winnipeg Free Press reported. A before-school program that involved fourteen students was going on when the moose entered the school, said Veronica Baker, a spokeswoman for Saskatoon Public Schools.

“We’re still kind of all in shock about it,” Baker said.

The teachers and students were able to exit the classroom without serious injuries. One student suffered minor injuries, but did not require medical attention, according to the Winnipeg Free Press. (RELATED: Massive Moose Charges A Person In Terrifying Viral Video)

A young moose “took a wrong turn on Thursday and crashed through the window of an elementary school classroom in Saskatoon. … By day’s end, the moose, though a little banged up, had found her way into the hearts of Canadians across the country.” #O🇨🇦https://t.co/bTo4g321hA — Ajit Pai (@AjitPai) November 5, 2021

“While we have dealt with moose and other wild animals on school property before, we haven’t had a situation like this,” Baker told the Winnipeg Free Press. “It seems unbelievable.”

The moose was only a short distance from its regular habitat, Steve Dobko, a conservation officer with the Ministry of Environment for Saskatchewan, told the New York Times. “But it took a wrong turn and it ended up in a schoolyard,” Dobko said.

It was tall and skinny and weighed between 750 to 800 pounds, according to Dobko. It was considered small by moose standards, he told the New York Times.

The moose was eventually tranquilized by conservation officers, the Winnipeg Free Press reported. Police later took it to a safe area away from the school.