Editorial

Elle Fanning Steps Out In Daring Head-To-Toe Sheer Black Cut-Out Dress

2021 LACMA's Art+Film 10th Annual Gala - Arrivals

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Elle Fanning definitely turned heads when she stepped out in a daring black cut-out dress on the red carpet Saturday in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old actress looked truly amazing in the head-to-toe sheer black number during her appearance at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA.

The dress was backless and contained a wrap around look across the star's waist and arms with a high color and sheer panels throughout the bottom half that showed off black briefs.

She completed the risque look with her hair pulled up into a bun, a floral gem brooch and black high heels.

To say the look was unbelievable would be a serious understatement.

It was truly a very unusual and unique look for Fanning.