Elle Fanning Steps Out In Daring Head-To-Toe Sheer Black Cut-Out Dress

Elle Fanning definitely turned heads when she stepped out in a daring black cut-out dress on the red carpet Saturday in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old actress looked truly amazing in the head-to-toe sheer black number during her appearance at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The dress was backless and contained a wrap around look across the star’s waist and arms with a high color and sheer panels throughout the bottom half that showed off black briefs. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She completed the risque look with her hair pulled up into a bun, a floral gem brooch and black high heels.

To say the look was unbelievable would be a serious understatement.

It was truly a very unusual and unique look for Fanning.