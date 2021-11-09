Bears Linebacker Cassius Marsh Gets Flagged For Brutally Bad Taunting Call

Chicago Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh suffered an absolutely horrendous taunting call during a loss to the Steelers.

During the fourth quarter of the 29-27 loss, Marsh was flagged for taunting and it looked like the ref proceeded to hip check him on the call!

Watch the insane situation unfold below. It will make fans furious.

Did the ref throw his hip at Cassius Marsh after calling him for that taunting penalty??pic.twitter.com/zlSeTvgOuj — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 9, 2021

The situation with taunting in the NFL is out of control, and this might be the worst one yet. So Marsh looked over at the sideline and might have said something after a huge stop and the refs just bailed out the Steelers?

Yeah, I’m going to need an explanation for that ASAP if the NFL wants us to continue to take it seriously as a league.

Here’s video of “taunting” on Cassius Marsh. What a joke. Not a word was said. Looking at the sideline. And ref LEANED in!! pic.twitter.com/iSthDECHBK — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) November 9, 2021

The wildest part might be that the ref just doubled down after the game and didn’t admit that he made a huge mistake.

The dude hip checked a guy on the field!

Referee Tony Corrente to pool reporter @AdamHoge on why he threw a late taunting flag on Chicago’s Cassius Marsh: “I saw the player, after he made a big play, run toward the bench area of the Pittsburgh Steelers and posture in such a way that I felt he was taunting them.” pic.twitter.com/KJH5ubgh9B — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 9, 2021

I love football, but it’s getting increasingly harder to defend the NFL because of nonsense like this. It’s just shocking how bad officials can be.

Cassius Marsh says he got hip checked by the ref who threw the taunting penalty. pic.twitter.com/BtD8tRoDwF — BFR (@BFRMedia) November 9, 2021

Goodell needs to fix this nonsense before it keeps happening. Fans have had enough of this taunting garbage.