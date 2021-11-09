Logan Paul Seems Convinced He’d Beat Mike Tyson In A Boxing Match

Logan Paul seems convinced that he’d win a boxing match against Mike Tyson.

There has been some serious chatter about the legendary fighter boxing the social media star, and it sounds like Logan Paul believes he’d leave the ring the winner. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a YouTube video shared by Fight Hub TV, the older Paul brother talked about how he’d make quick work of Tyson because “he’s too old.”

To say Logan seems confident, would be an understatement. He doesn’t seem to think the fight would be close at all. You can listen to his full comments below.

To be clear, I have no idea who would win a fight between Logan Paul and Mike Tyson. I truly don’t know, but I do know that it wouldn’t be nearly as easy as Logan Paul seems to think it would be.

Even with Mike Tyson being in his 50s, I have no doubt his punches could still drop just about anyone.

Is Logan Paul younger and possibly more athletic at this point? Without a doubt. Could he still end up on the ground out cold if Tyson lands one?

There’s no doubt at all that Tyson could take him out.

We’ll see if the fight comes together. Given the amount of money potentially involved, I’m betting it will, but Logan is delusional if he thinks he’d just walk away with a win.