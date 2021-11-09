Major Internet Disruption Hits Multiple States

A massive Comcast Xfinity outage left several areas across the country without service Tuesday morning, NJ.com reported.

Reports of people experiencing unsteady or nonexistent internet access began in the San Francisco Bay Area late Monday, NJ.com reported. The outage then spread to Northern California, as well the northeast, midwest, Pacific Northwest.

Downdetector showed a massive spike in reports starting at 7:46 a.m. Tuesday, peaking around 8:46 a.m, with more than 54,000 outages. The widespread nature of the outage led a county sheriff in San Francisco to tweet people not to call 911 to ask why the internet was down.

“We are experiencing abnormal traffic to our network or… the service or servers on it are not currently available,” Xfinity’s outage page displayed Tuesday morning, The Verge reported. Some people reported having a difficult time navigating to the website or getting through to the service provider by phone. (RELATED: Colonial Pipeline’s Computer Network Temporarily Goes Dark)

Many Xfinity customers took to social media to voice their frustrations with the outages. “Just spent the last half an hour or so fretting over my modem and getting automatically disconnected from Xfinity’s customer service line, only to go on Twitter and see that it’s a nationwide mess!” one person tweeted.

“Earlier, some customers experienced intermittent service disruptions as a result of a network issue,” a Comcast spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement. “We have addressed the issue and service is now restoring for impacted customers, as we continue to investigate the root cause. We apologize to those who were affected.”

