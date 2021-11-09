Man On First Date Ambushed, Shot By Three Masked Men

A man was shot in a parked car while on a first date with a woman on Monday night, NBC 10 Philadelphia reported.

The man was sitting in his parked car on South St. in Philadelphia, talking to his date standing outside the vehicle, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia. Around 11:30 pm, three men wearing masks approached the car, pushed the woman out of the way, and one of them shot the man, police said. (RELATED: 41 Shots Fired In Heart Of Philadelphia During Shootout, 3 Men Sent To Hospital)

The 32-year-old man was hit in the chest, bicep, and left wrist, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was treated. He is in stable condition, according to police.

A man on a first date was ambushed and shot near Philadelphia’s South Street overnight. Three masked men attacked him after pushing his date out of the way. https://t.co/kqKkeEFzS0 — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) November 9, 2021

After the shooting, the men ran off and fled in a white Acura before driving off, police said. A motive for the crime has not been identified, police said.

“There was no robbery, there was no argument, they didn’t take anything, they didn’t ask for anything, these three males walked right up to this victim – while he was sitting in the passenger seat – and fired two shots from point-blank range,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Shot after a date night on South Street: Philly Police say a 32-year-old man was sitting in a car at Front/South, chatting with a woman after a first date. Three masked men walked up and shot him twice point-blank to the chest. No robbery. Near Society Hill @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/wWYsRXRQ7i — Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) November 9, 2021

Philadelphia police believe that the shooting was recorded by real-time surveillance cameras in the area, and will use the video to try to identify the three men, according to Newsbreak. However, no descriptions of the suspects have been released yet, according to police.