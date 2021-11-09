Ohio State Beating Nebraska Was The Most-Watched College Football Game Of Week 10

Ohio State beating Nebraska in a tight game was the most-watched college football game of this past Saturday.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the Buckeyes beating Nebraska 26-17 averaged 5.328 million viewers on Fox. That was more than enough to make it the most-watched game of the day. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alabama beating LSU was second with an average of five million viewers on ESPN.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. There was another day of college football in America, and the ratings were huge.

Have we all heard that one before? I know I have and the winning just never stops.

It’s honestly insane how much of a comeback college football has had this season. After stadiums being kept mostly empty in 2022, the stands are packed, people are going crazy and the games are getting monster ratings.

Nebraska was a two-touchdown underdog, and it was still the most-watched game of the week. Granted, they made a game of it, but nobody expected that.

It just goes to show how much people love football in this country.

I can’t wait to see what ratings we get the final few weeks of the season!