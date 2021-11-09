REPORT: Police Release Surveillance Video Of Reality Star Dorit Kemsley’s Home Being Broken Into

Police have released surveillance video of reality star Dorit Kemsley’s home in southern California reportedly being broken into by masked men.

The Los Angeles Police Department shared the footage, which starts at 10:52 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2021, showing people wearing hoodies and masks at the 45-year-old reality star’s home, Page Six reported in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: ‘Put The Smackdown On This Crime’: Ritzy Neighborhood Files To Separate From Atlanta Over Massive Crime Spike)

The report noted that the video appeared to show the two checking out the home before one shattered the glass sliding door. (RELATED: Denise Richards Opens Up About Her And Charlie Sheen’s Marriage, Says They Weren’t ‘This Swinging Couple’)

The shots then cut to 11:09 p.m., showing one of them running out of the property with what was described as the valuable items wrapped in bedsheets.

‘Real Housewives’ Dorit Kemsley’s Home Invasion Surveillance Video Shows Suspects https://t.co/1jcdS4GNay — TMZ (@TMZ) November 9, 2021

“The victim was inside the residence at the time and was confronted by the suspects,” a police report from LAPD read. “Both suspects threatened to kill her as she pleaded for her life and the lives of her young children.”

“In fear for her safety, the victim complied with the suspects demands and directed them to valuables,” the release added. “The suspects took high-end handbags, jewelry, and watches.”

The report noted that two suspected robbers left the home and reportedly met up with a third suspect. All three then reportedly fled the scene.

The outlet confirmed that Kemsley was home with her two children, Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5. Her husband Paul “PK” Kemsley was in London at the time.

Sources close to Dorit told the Daily Mail the reality star reportedly woke up to home intruders by her bed who held her at gunpoint and said “kill her” before allegedly ransacking the house.

“Don’t hurt my babies,” the reality star reportedly told them. “Don’t kill me. I’m a mother”

The LAPD spokesperson told the outlet there had been no arrest and would not confirm whether the reality star was held at gunpoint.