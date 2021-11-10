Cal Vs. USC Postponed Because Of Coronavirus Issues

Cal vs. USC won’t be played as planned.
According to a release from the Golden Bears, the college football matchup scheduled for this Saturday has been rescheduled for December 4 because of "additional Cal football student-athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 and are unavailable to practice this week or play in the contest."
Game Update for Cal Football vs USC this Saturday.
The game between the Golden Bears and Trojans is the first major college football game of the season to be postponed because of COVID-19 issues.
Hopefully, it’s also the last.
Through the first ten weeks of the college football season, we’ve seen very limited issues and not a single postponement.
Now, going into the Saturday of week eleven, we have our first game pushed back because of the virus.
It’s an unfortunate reminder that we’re not 100% out of the woods just yet. Are we doing a great job of crushing coronavirus? Yes.
Is the war completely over as of today? Not yet, but we’re definitely nearing the finish line.
Let’s all keep our fingers crossed that there are no further issues down the stretch.