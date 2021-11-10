Dalvin Cook Accused By Ex-Girlfriend Of Physical Abuse, The RB Says He’s The Real Victim

Dalvin Cook has found himself in a very messy situation with an ex-girlfriend.

According to the Star Tribune, the Minnesota Vikings running back is being sued by his ex-girlfriend Gracelyn Trimble for alleged physical abuse. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

She told the Star Tribune that she’s accusing the NFL star of “giving me a concussion, leaving a scar on my face and taking me through hell.” In the lawsuit, Cook is accused of assault, battery and false imprisonment.

An ex-girlfriend of #Vikings RB Dalvin Cook alleged that he physically abused her, causing a concussion and holding her hostage in his home a year ago. Cook’s attorney counters that Cook was the victim of assault that night. More here from @StarTribune: https://t.co/ZBaqWtcKwH — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 10, 2021

He is also accused in part of overpowering her when she came to get her things last November, and when she attempted to mace him, she ended up suffering injuries. At one point, Trimble alleges she grabbed a gun, called a friend and then was beaten with a broomstick by Cook, according to the same report.

Dalvin Cook’s former girlfriend alleges in a lawsuit he abused her and held her hostage in his Inver Grove Heights home a year ago. Cook’s lawyer says the woman broke in, assaulted Cook and is now trying to “extort him.” Read @StarTribune reporting here:https://t.co/lFba0K8Bf2 — Star Tribune Sports (@StribSports) November 10, 2021

However, Cook’s legal representation is claiming that the Vikings player is the real victim, and told the Star Tribune, “While Mr. Cook and Sgt. Trimble had a short term relationship over several months, she became emotionally abusive, physically aggressive and confrontational, and repeatedly attempted to provoke Mr. Cook.”

Cook also claims that Trimble broke into his house, assaulted two people and now wants millions of dollars.

Minnesota Vikings’ RB Dalvin Cook is the victim of domestic abuse and extortion – there’s pending litigation, according to his agent Zac Hiller. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2021

An incident occurred over one year ago, when a female US Military Sergeant used a stolen garage door opener to enter Cook’s home and attack a guest of Cook’s and Cook, per Hiller. “Military Sergeant maced Cook directly in his eyes immediately upon illegally entering”, Hiller said — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2021

What an absolute mess of a situation for Cook, his family and the Vikings. As always, he has every right to be presumed innocent until proven otherwise. Remember, this is just a lawsuit.

He’s not been criminally charged with anything, and it’s highly unlikely he will be.

Statement from Dalvin Cook attorney, David Valentini, in response to a civil lawsuit filed today by a woman alleging that Cook assaulted her in 2020: pic.twitter.com/d1cOsV3tT7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2021

The situation sounds in large part like a he-said-she-said one. That’s not great news for anyone involved as the evidence seems limited.

Cook’s best defense is the witness who might have been in the house when all hell allegedly broke loose.

Vikings’ statement on Dalvin Cook contending that he was attacked: pic.twitter.com/4R3q94mIFI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2021

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but this is a PR nightmare for the franchise. Hopefully, we can get to the bottom of what happened and find the truth.