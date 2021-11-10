Editorial

Dalvin Cook Accused By Ex-Girlfriend Of Physical Abuse, The RB Says He’s The Real Victim

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 31: Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Dalvin Cook has found himself in a very messy situation with an ex-girlfriend.

According to the Star Tribune, the Minnesota Vikings running back is being sued by his ex-girlfriend Gracelyn Trimble for alleged physical abuse. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

She told the Star Tribune that she’s accusing the NFL star of “giving me a concussion, leaving a scar on my face and taking me through hell.” In the lawsuit, Cook is accused of assault, battery and false imprisonment.

He is also accused in part of overpowering her when she came to get her things last November, and when she attempted to mace him, she ended up suffering injuries. At one point, Trimble alleges she grabbed a gun, called a friend and then was beaten with a broomstick by Cook, according to the same report.

However, Cook’s legal representation is claiming that the Vikings player is the real victim, and told the Star Tribune, “While Mr. Cook and Sgt. Trimble had a short term relationship over several months, she became emotionally abusive, physically aggressive and confrontational, and repeatedly attempted to provoke Mr. Cook.”

Cook also claims that Trimble broke into his house, assaulted two people and now wants millions of dollars.

What an absolute mess of a situation for Cook, his family and the Vikings. As always, he has every right to be presumed innocent until proven otherwise. Remember, this is just a lawsuit.

He’s not been criminally charged with anything, and it’s highly unlikely he will be.

The situation sounds in large part like a he-said-she-said one. That’s not great news for anyone involved as the evidence seems limited.

Cook’s best defense is the witness who might have been in the house when all hell allegedly broke loose.

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but this is a PR nightmare for the franchise. Hopefully, we can get to the bottom of what happened and find the truth.