Editorial

The United States Marine Corps Turns 246 Years Old

MAIN POSHTEH, AFGHANISTAN - JULY 02: A U.S. Marine from 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, RCT 2nd Battalion 8th Marines Echo Co. takes up a fighting position after off loading from a helicopter during the start of Operation Khanjari on July 2, 2009 in Main Poshteh, Afghanistan. The Marines are part of an operation to take areas in the Southern Helmand Province that Taliban fighters are using as a resupply route and to help the local Afghan population prepare for the upcoming presidential elections. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Wednesday marks the 246th birthday of the United States Marine Corps.

On Nov. 10, 1775, the Marines were founded and in the nearly two and a half centuries since that day, they’ve been kicking ass and taking names all over the globe. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

To quote the great General and former Secretary of the Defense James Mattis, there is “no better friend, no worse enemy” than a Marine.

When Japan attacked us at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, America had no choice but to take the fight to our enemy in the Pacific.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by United States Marine Corps (@marines)

Who was sent from island to island to soak the land with the blood of those who threatened our way of life? The Marines.

When it came time to fight at Guadalcanal for several months, who held the line every step of the way? The Marines. When it came time to fight at Okinawa, who led the charge against the enemy? The Marines.

When it came time to take Fallujah in Iraq, who led the charge? The Marines. No matter where the enemy is, the Marines can get to them.

In the words of former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, “The Marines I have seen around the world have the cleanest bodies, the filthiest minds, the highest morale, and the lowest morals of any group of animals I have ever seen. Thank God for the United States Marine Corps!”

It’s rarely easy and it’s often not pretty, but the United States Marine Corps doesn’t know what it means to lose or to retreat.

As former President Ronald Reagan said, “Some people spend an entire lifetime wondering if they made a difference in this world. The Marines don’t have that problem.”

The brave men and women who wear the uniform of the Marines only know what it means to advance and win.

So, on the 246th birthday of the United States Marine Corps, take a second to recognize all the brave men and women who stepped up and answered the call.