The United States Marine Corps Turns 246 Years Old

Wednesday marks the 246th birthday of the United States Marine Corps.

On Nov. 10, 1775, the Marines were founded and in the nearly two and a half centuries since that day, they’ve been kicking ass and taking names all over the globe. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

Happy 246th birthday to the Marines who’ve served, passed and present. Thank you for your sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/bwJgVB3fiP — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) November 10, 2021

To quote the great General and former Secretary of the Defense James Mattis, there is “no better friend, no worse enemy” than a Marine.

When Japan attacked us at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, America had no choice but to take the fight to our enemy in the Pacific.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by United States Marine Corps (@marines)

Who was sent from island to island to soak the land with the blood of those who threatened our way of life? The Marines.

When it came time to fight at Guadalcanal for several months, who held the line every step of the way? The Marines. When it came time to fight at Okinawa, who led the charge against the enemy? The Marines.

When it came time to take Fallujah in Iraq, who led the charge? The Marines. No matter where the enemy is, the Marines can get to them.

In the words of former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, “The Marines I have seen around the world have the cleanest bodies, the filthiest minds, the highest morale, and the lowest morals of any group of animals I have ever seen. Thank God for the United States Marine Corps!”

Marines, today we celebrate and reflect on 246 years of winning battles as the Nation’s expeditionary force in readiness. Happy Birthday and Semper Fidelis. pic.twitter.com/0haej0uGMp — David H. Berger (@CMC_MarineCorps) November 10, 2021

It’s rarely easy and it’s often not pretty, but the United States Marine Corps doesn’t know what it means to lose or to retreat.

As former President Ronald Reagan said, “Some people spend an entire lifetime wondering if they made a difference in this world. The Marines don’t have that problem.”

The brave men and women who wear the uniform of the Marines only know what it means to advance and win.

On this day in 1775, the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution establishing the Continental Marines, the predecessor to today’s Marine Corps. Today we celebrate the Marine Corps’ 246th birthday and honor the service of all Marines, past and present. pic.twitter.com/6TxD7OUhUW — Veterans Affairs (@DeptVetAffairs) November 10, 2021

So, on the 246th birthday of the United States Marine Corps, take a second to recognize all the brave men and women who stepped up and answered the call.