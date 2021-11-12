Trial Of Men Accused Of Killing Ahmaud Arbery Nears Verdict

Gregory McMichael, his son Travis and their neighbor, William Bryan, are currently on trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, who was shot and killed near his home in Brunswick, Georgia, in February 2020.

The events leading up to Arbery’s death were captured in a viral video that depicts the McMichaels chasing down Arbery in a vehicle in their suburban neighborhood. The McMichaels’ neighbor, Bryan, also chased Arbery in another vehicle for several minutes. (RELATED: Facebook Not Showing Search Results For ‘Kyle Rittenhouse’)

“It’s tragic that Ahmaud Arbery lost his life,” Rubin said. “But at that point, Travis McMichael is acting in self-defense. He did not want to encounter Ahmaud Arbery physically. He was only trying to stop him for the police.”

“All three of these defendants did everything they did based on assumptions,” Dunikoski said, suggesting that Arbery’s presence was innocuous and that he was merely jogging through the neighborhood. “And they made decisions in their driveways based on those assumptions that took a young man’s life. And that’s why we’re here.”

In response, Rubin contended that the men had reason to suspect Arbery was committing a felony, and under Georgia law, they were legally allowed to pursue a citizen’s arrest. Arbery entered an unfinished house shortly before the men gave chase, and Rubin argued that the McMichaels and Bryan were justified in pursuing him in light of previous burglaries in the neighborhood.

The issue of race is central to the trial. At one point, Bryan’s lawyer, Kevin Gough, asked the judge to remove Rev. Al Sharpton from the courtroom, claiming he did not want “any more black pastors” after Sharpton said with Arbery’s family.

“If we’re going to start a precedent where we’re going to bring high-profile members of the African-American community into the courtroom to sit with the family during the trial in the presence of the jury, I believe that’s intimidating and it’s an attempt to pressure,” Gough said. “It could be consciously or unconsciously an attempt to pressure or influence the jury.”

Dunikoski insinuated that the McMichaels’ feelings about race impacted their assumptions regarding Arbery’s behavior. (RELATED: ‘He’s Not A White Supremacist’: Kyle Rittenhouse’s Mother Says Joe Biden ‘Defamed’ Her Son)

“All of this, and what does he say his emergency is?” Dunikoski said to the jury in her opening statement. “‘I’m out here in Satilla Shores, and there’s a black male running down the street.’ That’s the emergency.”

Glynn County Police Officer Robert Rash testified Friday that he would have given Arbery a warning for trespassing and repeatedly entering the unfinished house.

“Once we make contact with the person on the property, we explain to them the homeowner does not want them there, they have no legal reason to be there,” Rash said.

The trial is set to continue next week.

