UC Riverside Upsets Arizona State On Insane Final Shot

UC Riverside pulled off a shocking 66-65 Thursday night upset win over Arizona State.

With 1.7 seconds left in the game and the length of the court to go, the Highlanders inbounded the ball and J.P. Moorman hit a shot from behind half court to win the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the insane ending below.

Isn’t it awesome that college basketball is back? We haven’t even hit the first weekend of games and we already have an insane buzzer beater.

This is what gets people out of their seats, folks. This is what gets people pumped up and ready to play!

Arizona State loses on a really long shot at the buzzer. pic.twitter.com/opLwBQKnoe — Doug Haller (@DougHaller) November 12, 2021

In the world of sports, there are very few things that can match a great buzzer beater in college basketball. There’s very few.

A great hail Mary is better and that might be just about it. Buzzer beaters are golden and this one is already the early leader for the best of the season.

Arizona State loses a buy game to UC Riverside. The epitome of brutality. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 12, 2021

Props to the Highlanders for putting on a show for America. It feels good to be back!