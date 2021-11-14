GOP Holds Largest Lead In Early Midterm Election Preferences In 40 Years, Poll Shows

Republicans currently have the largest lead in the generic congressional ballot they have had since 1981, according to an ABC News/Washington Post poll released Sunday.

“As things stand, if the midterm elections were today, 51 percent of registered voters say they’d support the Republican candidate in their congressional district, 41 percent the Democrat,” reads a press release from Langer Research, which conducted the poll for ABC News/Washington Post. “That’s the biggest lead for the Republicans in 110 ABC/Post polls to ask this question since November 1981. Indeed, it’s only the second time the GOP has held a statistically significant advantage (the other was +7 points in January 2002) and the ninth time it’s held any numerical edge at all.”

Independents, who are often considered the swing vote in elections, would support the GOP candidate by a 50-32 percent margin. This is notable considering they voted +12 points for the Democratic Party in the 2018 elections, which were the most recent midterm election. (RELATED: ‘Feels Like Joe Biden Is Jimmy Carter’: Ted Cruz Says ‘Skyrocketing Inflation’ And ‘Gas Lines’ Make It Feel Like The 1970s Again)

New WaPo poll: Biden approval sinks to 38% (new low), GOP leads in generic ballot by TEN points (51 to 41) among registered voters. https://t.co/teNHqtoTsR — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 14, 2021

The same poll also shows widespread economic anxiety among Americans. With inflation running at a 30-year high, 70% of Americans say the U.S. economy is in bad shape. That is up from 58% earlier this spring.

Biden’s approval rating has also fallen in the poll to 41%, which matches the generic congressional ballot voter preferences for Democrats. This is down from his approval rating in a recent CNN poll which showed his overall approval rating at 48%.

Biden’s rating is at an all time low for his career among nearly all demographic groups. Independent voters give Biden just 35% approval. However, 63% support the recently passed infrastructure bill and 58% favor the Build Back Better bill.