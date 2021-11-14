REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Is Incredible In Season Four, Episode Three ‘Winning Or Learning’

“Yellowstone” brought the heat with the third episode of season four Sunday night.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

There were several moving parts in the latest episode of “Yellowstone,” and I’m going to focus on the most important ones in my mind. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Returns With An Incredible Season 4 Premiere)

First and foremost, the walls are closing in on whoever ordered the attempted assassinations of the Dutton family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

Right away in the opening scene, we see Kayce, Rip, Lloyd and the police take out the remaining militia members John and his prized son believe are behind the attacks. It was brutal. It was bloody. It was necessary.

What does @Yellowstone star @colehauser think about all the revenge fans will see from Rip in season four? I thought I’d stop in and ask him. Turns out, he’s pretty damn excited for the violence to unfold. pic.twitter.com/aLOAvMAlFg — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

However, not everything is as simple as it seems. Rainwater and Mo hand over the scumbag who bragged about putting the hit team together to John, and that’s when fans took a trip to the train station!

In classic western fashion, John conducted a shootout with honor and delivered an all-time badass line when he asked, “Care to send me to heaven before I park your sorry ass in hell?” Obviously, John won and blasted the scumbag multiple times with his .45. Of all the “Yellowstone” death scenes, everything about this one was awesome.

Clearly, the head of the Dutton family is done playing games. Everyone who crossed him and his family will die, and he will do it himself if necessary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

Right now, I’m more confident than ever that Jamie’s father is behind this whole thing without his knowledge. He used his connections from prison to put the hit team together, and that explains why the mastermind is a criminal John doesn’t know.

.@Yellowstone returned Sunday night with an ELECTRIC season four premiere. A major theory of mine was proven correct and I think I have a VERY SOLID theory on who was behind the attacks. pic.twitter.com/Nrfs3uqznd — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 8, 2021

Speaking of Kayce, things are going off the rails with Monica, and tensions hit a boiling point with Tate’s PTSD after killing someone during the attack in the premiere.

He also delivered a great line when he said, “This place isn’t evil. The people who tried to take it from us were evil, and we’re not evil for defending it.”

As discussed in my interview with Kelsey Asbille, things are going to get dark with Monica and Kayce this season, and that’s obvious to anyone paying attention.

I spoke with @Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille about season four, and she gave fans some major clues about what to expect. Let’s just say things are going to get very dark for everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/NC3sHToyTQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

Finally, Jimmy has been shipped out, things aren’t going great with the young kid Beth is trying to raise and the Yellowstone is trying to get in the horse game. Again, lots of moving parts.