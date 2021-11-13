‘Yellowstone’ Season Four Premiere Draws A Staggering 14.7 Million Viewers

The “Yellowstone” season four premiere got absolutely bonkers TV ratings.

The season four premiere aired this past Sunday, and fans got to soak up two episodes as we returned to the ranch with the Duttons at war. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Returns With An Incredible Season 4 Premiere)

According to Variety, 14.7 million people watched the first two episodes of season four on the Paramount Network in the L3 ratings. That’s a 58% boost over the season three premiere.

.@Yellowstone returned Sunday night with an ELECTRIC season four premiere. A major theory of mine was proven correct and I think I have a VERY SOLID theory on who was behind the attacks. pic.twitter.com/Nrfs3uqznd — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 8, 2021

To make the situation even more impressive, the 14.7 million viewers doesn’t include a single person streaming.

What does @Yellowstone star @colehauser think about all the revenge fans will see from Rip in season four? I thought I’d stop in and ask him. Turns out, he’s pretty damn excited for the violence to unfold. pic.twitter.com/aLOAvMAlFg — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

So, there’s a very real chance the season four premiere could have been watched by more than 20 million people once you include streaming.

I spoke with @Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille about season four, and she gave fans some major clues about what to expect. Let’s just say things are going to get very dark for everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/NC3sHToyTQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

Honestly, I’m not surprised at all that the ratings are gigantic. “Yellowstone” has captivated America and it’s not letting go of people’s interest at all.

We’re hooked, we’re riding with the Duttons and we’re ready for war.

The hit show with Kevin Costner also taps into a part of the country that Hollywood loves to ignore. It focuses on family, loyalty and protecting what is yours.

While most of Hollywood is failing as it goes woke, “Yellowstone” is blowing up as it focuses on more traditional values.

You just love to see it!

The @Yellowstone season four premiere got HUGE ratings. America loves the show because it goes against everything mainstream Hollywood represents. You all need to be watching! pic.twitter.com/fYe40TWixi — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 10, 2021

If you haven’t already seen the season four premiere, I suggest you do ASAP! It’s outstanding.