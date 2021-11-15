‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Cryptocurrency Jumps 150% In One Week

A new cryptocurrency called “Let’s Go Brandon” rose 150% in its first trading week.

The digital coin, $LGB, began public trading Nov. 8. In a week of trading, it rose from $0.00000034 to $0.0000009552 USD, according to price tracking website CoinMarketCap. (RELATED: Miami Has Its Own Cryptocurrency And Wants To Start Paying Citizens In Bitcoin)

“America’s Coin” is the tagline of the cryptocurrency, with a mission of “fighting back against the establishment, their mismanagement, and the financial fleecing of the American people,” according to their official website. Their Twitter account details donations made to benefit veterans.

Hedge fund manager and public facing $LGB holder James Koutoulas donated $25,000 worth of the cryptocurrency to Aquanauts Adaptive, a dive therapy program for veterans with disabilities, according to a representative of the coin.

Happy to announce my 2nd donation of 25k USD worth of @LGBcoin_io to Aquanauts Adaptive @SCUBAPrograms who provide dive therapy programs to veterans with disabilities. Incredible group of people near and dear to my heart. happy to pay it forward from @pointsnfigures1 🤿 ❤️ — James Koutoulas (@jameskoutoulas) November 11, 2021

The name of the coin is based on the “Let’s go Brandon” chant, which, in addition to the social media hashtag, has become a phenomenon at sporting events across the country. (RELATED: Psaki Blows Off ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Chants Exploding Across America)

The chant was popularized after a reporter claimed a NASCAR crowd was chanting in support of driver Brandon Brown, according to Fox 21 News. The crowd appears to be chanting “f*ck Joe Biden.”