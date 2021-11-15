Taxi Explosion Near UK Hospital Investigated As Terrorist Attack

A taxi explosion Sunday outside of a women’s hospital in Liverpool, England, is being treated as an act of terrorism, authorities announced.

A passenger riding in a taxi allegedly detonated an improvised explosive device outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday, killing himself in the process and injuring the taxi driver, according to the Associated Press. Three men believed to be associates of the passenger were reportedly arrested under the country’s Terrorism Act.

“Three males have today been arrested in the Kensington area under the Terrorism Act and remain in custody and enquiries remain ongoing,” Chief Constable Serena Kennedy announced in a press release. “Merseyside Police will continue to liaise with community groups, community leaders, partner agencies and individuals in the coming days and weeks to make sure any concerns are addressed and ensuring that we provide the best possible service to local people.”

LATEST | A message to the people of Merseyside from Chief Constable Serena Kennedy following the events of this morning, Sunday 14th November, at the Liverpool Women’s Hospital. Read Here:https://t.co/DapFu1NGC7 pic.twitter.com/3C8WW9dzSw — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) November 14, 2021

Joanne Anderson, the mayor of Liverpool, said the taxi driver was aware an attack was about to take place and diverted his vehicle away from from the women’s hospital, which was the presumed target of the terrorist. The driver then locked the doors of the taxi to prevent the terrorist from exiting the vehicle, according to Anderson. (RELATED: UN Anti-Terrorism Tech Group Adds Taliban To Watchlist)

“The taxi driver, in his heroic efforts, has managed to divert what could have been an absolutely awful disaster at the hospital,” Anderson told BBC Radio 4 on Monday. “Our thanks go to him.”

Neither the driver nor the passenger have been identified, and the terrorist’s goal is not yet clear.

“Although the motivation for this incident is yet to be understood, given all the circumstances, it has been declared a terrorist incident,” Russ Jackson, head of Counterterrorism Policing in the region, told reporters Monday, according to the AP.

The Merseyside Police did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

