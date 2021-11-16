Costco Recalls Popular Product For Possibly Containing Small Pieces Of Metal, Glass

Costco announced Friday that they would be removing a popular product from store shelves due to the possibility of the product containing small traces of metal or glass.

Costco announced a recall for the popular beverage mix Kool-Aid Tropical Punch, according to a letter sent to Costco members who recently bought the product. (RELATED: REPORT: FDA Recalls Ice Cream That May Contain Metal Shards)

Don’t drink the Kool-Aid! Costco recalls kids’ favorite after glass and metal are found in Tropical Punch beverage https://t.co/Z5JOxudvf5 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) November 16, 2021

“KraftHeinz and the FDA have announced a recall for units with ‘Best When Used By’ dates of 2023-08-31 and 2023-09-01 due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass,” according to the letter.

Costco also said that the Kool-Aid recall applied to select Costco Business Centers and warehouses in the Los Angeles and Northwest Regions, according to Eat This, Not That!.

It was recommended that individuals who have bought the product recently should return it to their local Costco store and get a full refund, according to the outlet.

“If you have any product with the ‘Best When Used By’ date of 2023-08-31 or 2023-09-01, do not use and return it to your local Costco for a full refund,” the letter read.

A similar incident happened in October when Costco made a recall announcement for customers who purchased Ivar’s Clam Chowder with Uncured Bacon. The recall was announced due to the possibility of the product containing sharp plastic pieces, Eat This, Not That! reported.