Leo Terrell: ‘Hypocrisy’ Is ‘Why I Stopped Drinking The Democratic Kool-Aid’

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell said Friday he was fed up with the Democratic Party’s “hypocrisy”and that’s why he’s stopped drinking their “Kool-Aid.”

“You know, this is why I stopped drinking the Democratic Kool-Aid. I can’t take this hypocrisy anymore, it’s ridiculous,” Terrell told Fox News’ “Hannity.”

“[Democratic Virginia Sen.] Richard Russell from the south was against integration. He was opposed to anti-lynching bills … [a Democrat] can be a racist.” (RELATED: Gallup: Satisfaction With Race Relations Has Jumped 14% Since Trump Took Office)

Terrell was responding to comments from Sean Hannity that Democrats historically supported slavery and southern Jim Crow laws while Republicans did not.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called for the immediate removal of all Confederate statues from the halls of Congress. Radio host Larry Elder pointed out that her late father, Thomas D’Alesandro Jr., who was the Democratic mayor of Baltimore, once dedicated a Confederate statue in the city.

Terrell reminded viewers that Joe Biden co-authored the “three strikes” 1994 crime bill while he was in the Senate — legislation that many say disproportionately affected black people.

“The bottom line is this. We don’t need Democrats to insult me or placate me with African garb — Nancy Pelosi. Pass some laws, pass some reform, show me something other than some kind of condescending act. That doesn’t follow anymore,” Terrell said. (RELATED: Tim Scott Slams Joe Biden For Saying If Black People Vote For Trump, ‘You Ain’t Black’)

“Last point, Democrats, please leave the party. If you want law and order, you can’t get it from Democrats.”

Terrell repeatedly said he would not be voting for Biden in the 2020 presidential election and would vote for President Donald Trump if Biden selects Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.

CNN analyst Van Jones, who has praised Trump in the past for criminal justice reform, said Democrats cannot afford to underrate Trump’s ability to attract non-white voters. Prior to the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent economic lockdown, black unemployment had hit historic lows.