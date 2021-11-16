Texas Football Coach Steve Sarkisian Gets Asked Downright Bizarre Question About Solving His Team’s Issues

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian got asked an all-time weird question during his Monday afternoon press conference.

In a video tweeted by Chris Sadeghi, an unknown reporter referred to Sarkisian as an “extraordinary” person while talking about solving problems and the first chapter of his story in Austin. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While that might not sound weird, just wait until you see the video of the exchange. Give it a watch below. It’s something else.

This whole season is becoming an SNL skit. 🤦‍♂️ #HookEm pic.twitter.com/pMd205e8ir — Chris Sadeghi (@chrissadeghi) November 15, 2021

Seriously, what the hell did I just watch? What the hell kind of question was that? I’m not even sure you can call that question.

That was more or less a guy telling a story from his own life and then connecting it to Sarkisian right at the end.

What I do know for sure is that Texas is spiraling downward in a fashion that I didn’t even know was possible before this season.

The Longhorns have struggled for several years, but this season under Sarkisian is indefensible. They lost to Kansas!

They lost to one of the worst teams in all of college football! How does that happen?

Now, we have reporters turning press conferences into story hour. What an absolute joke of a situation for Sarkisian and everyone else involved.