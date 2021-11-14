Editorial

Texas Football Has Become A Disgraceful Embarrassment

Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talks with officials during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Texas has become an absolute joke of a football program.

Saturday, Texas lost in overtime 57-56 to Kansas and prior to going to extra time, the Longhorns were getting absolutely blown out at points of the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, the Texas Longhorns, who are joining the SEC, lost to Kansas in front of America. If this isn’t rock bottom for UT, then rock bottom doesn’t exist.

How the hell have things gone so wrong for the Longhorns? We all know they’ve been trending downward for a long time, but this is a whole different level.

Would a season in the FCS humble Texas enough that they’d be forced to figure out their issues? It’s worth asking!

The Longhorns are joining the SEC at some point in the relatively near future. If they can’t beat Kansas, what is going to happen when they play Alabama and Georgia?

They’re going to get embarrassed.

I have no idea how Steve Sarkisian is going to get this ship turned around, but fans should be in open revolt against the program. If I was a Texas fan, I’d be ashamed to show my face in public.

It’s hard to believe this is the state of Texas football, but here we are. What a horrific situation.