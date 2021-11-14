Texas Football Has Become A Disgraceful Embarrassment

Texas has become an absolute joke of a football program.

Saturday, Texas lost in overtime 57-56 to Kansas and prior to going to extra time, the Longhorns were getting absolutely blown out at points of the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

KANSAS WENT FOR TWO AND GOT IT. THE JAYHAWKS STUN TEXAS. pic.twitter.com/h6VlqqWiQA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 14, 2021

Yes, the Texas Longhorns, who are joining the SEC, lost to Kansas in front of America. If this isn’t rock bottom for UT, then rock bottom doesn’t exist.

How the hell have things gone so wrong for the Longhorns? We all know they’ve been trending downward for a long time, but this is a whole different level.

Would a season in the FCS humble Texas enough that they’d be forced to figure out their issues? It’s worth asking!

Texas since this moment:

19-14 record

12-12 in conference

1 coach fired

1 scandal involving their special teams coach, a stripper named Pole Assassin and her domesticated monkey that attacked a trick-or-treater

ADD: Loss to Kansas at home pic.twitter.com/zUzY3JCDMX — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 14, 2021

The Longhorns are joining the SEC at some point in the relatively near future. If they can’t beat Kansas, what is going to happen when they play Alabama and Georgia?

They’re going to get embarrassed.

This is so on brand for CFB 2021. Kansas (31-point underdog) is going to win at Texas for the first time… ever. pic.twitter.com/BthkVhiK5I — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) November 14, 2021

I have no idea how Steve Sarkisian is going to get this ship turned around, but fans should be in open revolt against the program. If I was a Texas fan, I’d be ashamed to show my face in public.

KANSAS UPSETS TEXAS IN OT, 57-56 😱 pic.twitter.com/DAo50VjYdO — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) November 14, 2021

It’s hard to believe this is the state of Texas football, but here we are. What a horrific situation.