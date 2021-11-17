EXCLUSIVE: Pelosi Reportedly Seen Maskless At Swingers Bar With Rep. Yvette Clarke, Breaking Mask Mandate

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Democratic New York Rep. Yvette Clarke were reportedly seen Tuesday night at a Washington D.C. bar violating the district’s mask mandate, a video obtained by the Daily Caller shows.

In the video, both Pelosi and Clarke can be seen speaking to a small group inside the “crazy golf club” at Swingers in Dupont Circle. Others in the crowd can be seen not wearing a mask either. Pelosi appears to have her arm around Clarke, who is smiling without a mask. Democratic D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday that the indoor mask mandate will be lifted on Nov. 22. (RELATED: Mayor Bowser Appears To Violate Her Own Mask Mandate Again)

The CDC released guidelines May 13 that said masks are no longer required to be worn inside by fully vaccinated people in “most” situations. The CDC has since changed the guidance to require masks be worn inside, referencing the delta variant. (RELATED: Democratic Congresswoman Denies ‘Intentionally’ Liking Tweet Comparing Daily Caller Reporter To Nazi Informant)

The current D.C. mask mandate states masks must be worn inside “any business or establishment open to members of the public (including but not limited to: grocery stores, restaurants and bars (when not eating or drinking), places of worship, gyms, office buildings, libraries, indoor entertainment venues, and common areas of apartment or condominium complexes).”

WATCH:



Earlier in November, Pelosi was caught maskless at a wedding in San Francisco while California and Washington D.C. children are forced to wear masks at schools. (RELATED: Pelosi Caught Maskless At Oil Heiress Wedding While Children Wear Masks At California Schools)

The Daily Caller contacted Pelosi and Clarke’s offices to which they both did not immediately respond. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: McCarthy, House Republicans Call For Answers From Attending Physician Over Mask Mandate Implemented In Capitol)

Swingers also did not immediately comment on the matter.