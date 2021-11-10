Pelosi Caught Maskless At Oil Heiress Wedding While Children Wear Masks At California Schools

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was caught maskless at a wedding in San Francisco Sunday while California children are forced to wear masks at schools.

Pelosi officiated the wedding of billionaire oil heiress Ivy Getty at San Francisco City Hall, the New York Post reported. Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed also attended the wedding, Fox News reported.

Nancy Pelosi officiated, Earth Wind & Fire performed, and Anya Taylor-Joy led the dance floor at Ivy Getty’s over-the-top wedding in San Francisco https://t.co/xBZUJyztYY pic.twitter.com/AgTFmeTHXW — Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) November 8, 2021

Pelosi was immediately criticized on social media after photos of her without a mask were posted online. She was branded as a hypocrite, as students in California are forced to wear masks to school. (RELATED: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Posts Photo Of Herself Maskless At WNBA Game, Appears To Violate Mandates)

Gavin Newsom, London Breed, Nancy Pelosi all in attendance, hobnobbing with the maskless hordes, at this extremely posh billionaire heiress wedding. But hey, let’s make sure San Francisco’s kids mask up in schools. https://t.co/2UblYB1MSD — Liz Wolfe (@lizzywol) November 9, 2021

“Gavin Newsom, London Breed, Nancy Pelosi all in attendance, hobnobbing with the maskless hordes, at this extremely posh billionaire heiress wedding. But hey, let’s make sure San Francisco’s kids mask up in schools,” tweeted Reason editor Liz Wolfe.

Students and teachers are required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status under Gov. Newsom’s mandate.

And why were guests able to do this? Maskless indoors when school dances across California are cancelled and kids must keep masks on 7 hours/day including outside at recess in many parts of CA including in SF. https://t.co/gO1UCzO74L pic.twitter.com/6Lv5TQAZiE — Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) November 9, 2021

“Parents have reached a boiling point,” said Reopen California Schools founder Jonathan Zachreson, according to Fox News. “They are just so done, and when you see Nancy Pelosi and these other wealthy individuals’ total disregard for the rule and lack of consideration for what our children are going through, it’s so defeating and infuriating.”