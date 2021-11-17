REPORT: NFL TV Ratings Are Up In 21 Of 32 Local Markets

One stat tells you everything you need to know about business booming for the NFL this season.

According to Sports Business Journal, NFL TV ratings are up in 21 of the 32 local markets in the league this season, and the Chargers lead the way in Los Angeles with a 24% increase in viewership.

The Rams have also seen an 11% boost in Los Angeles. Even a bad team like the Detroit Lions has seen a ratings increase of 6%.

The Houston Texans have seen the biggest decline this season at 17%, which isn’t exactly shocking given all the drama with Deshaun Watson and the poor product on the field.

Overall, nobody can deny that business is booming for the NFL and the ratings are very impressive.

I just love reminding people of the fact that there were some people who truly believed the NFL and football in general were going to fail.

Remember in 2020 when morons tried to cancel the games? Remember that? Well, I sure do. We fought like junkyard dogs to make sure college and NFL games happened. Now, stadiums are packed again and the ratings are huge.

You just love to see it. When football is rolling in America, it’s a sign that the country as a whole is winning. It’s that simple and right now, the NFL is dominating.