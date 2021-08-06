The Steelers Beating The Cowboys In The Hall Of Fame Game Gets Okay TV Ratings

The Steelers beating the Cowboys 16-3 got mediocre TV ratings.

According to ProgrammingInsider.com, the first preseason game of the NFL season averaged 5.9 million viewers Thursday night on Fox in the early data. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Because it was a live sporting event, the final number will be higher.

It’s important to note that the Hall of Fame Game was competing against the Olympics for viewers Thursday night, which definitely cut into the ratings compared to a regular year.

Having said that, garnering an average of 5.9 million viewers isn’t great and it’s not bad. It’s just kind of average.

With the Olympics on, it makes sense that viewers would be divided on what to watch, and there’s no reason to panic.

After all, it’s an NFL preseason game. It means nothing and most fans don’t care at all.

Trust me when I say, the numbers once the regular season rolls around should be huge, and I can’t wait to see how it all shakes out!