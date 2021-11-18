Bill Maher Defends Concerned Parents When Pressed By Cuomo On CRT In Schools

HBO host and comedian Bill Maher defended parents’ opposition to critical race theory (CRT) during a Wednesday appearance on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time.”

Host Chris Cuomo argued that many parents oppose CRT but don’t know what it actually is and pointed out that leftists mock them as “too stupid” to have any knowledge of the curriculum. He also claimed it is not being taught to schoolchildren.

Maher pushed back, saying he is unaware of anyone who is against teaching students the history of racism in the U.S., which includes slavery and Jim Crow laws. He explained that parents do not want their children being taught that America is rooted in racism.

“That’s different than teaching that racism is the essence of America, that’s what people get upset about,” Maher said. “Or involving children, that are probably not old enough or sophisticated enough to understand this very complicated issue with a very complicated history.”

Maher had to explain to Fredo how CRT is being practically applied in the classroom: “Kids are taught and sometimes separated into groups, oppressor and oppressed. Again, does a kid even know what those words mean? Would they gravitate toward that if you hadn’t told them?” pic.twitter.com/vXO60v0nhr — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 18, 2021

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

Maher questioned whether children can comprehend being taught that they are distinguished between “oppressor and oppressed.” Cuomo argued that CRT supporters say that the teaching is “the truth.” (RELATED: Bill Maher, Left-Wing Professor Duke It Out In Heated Clash Over CRT)

“And the pushback becomes ‘It’s just the truth, we’re just telling them the truth, is that racism continues, it’s systemic.’ You have to be taught where it is everywhere because that’s how we remedy it,” Cuomo said. “And otherwise, you’re just hiding from the truth.”

“That’s nuts, that’s just silly,” Maher said. “It’s just virtue signaling … My politics have not changed, I’m an old school liberal. When we talk about race, they changed. Not me. I was the old ‘we should be moving toward a color blind society, we don’t see race.’ That’s the old way to look at it, I think that’s still the good way to look at it.”

“That’s how we win. That it’s doesn’t matter what your race is, the quality of your character, not the color of your skin,” he continued. “That’s not wokeism. Wokeism, we have to see it everywhere all the time.”

Parents across the country have expressed concern regarding CRT, which has spurred uproar and conflict at school board meetings throughout the year.

The Virginia Education Department promoted pro-CRT books on its “What Are We Reading” website in late October, despite the former Democratic governor and gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe repeatedly promising that CRT has never been taught in schools.

Education played a primary role in the gubernatorial election in Virginia, which contributed to major Republican victories, most notably Republican governor-elect Glenn Youngkin and Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears.