Country Star Thomas Rhett Shares Life-Changing News After Welcoming Fourth Child

Country star Thomas Rhett shared life-changing news after he and his wife Lauren Atkins welcomed their fourth child together.

“Lillie Carolina Akins born November 15th,” the 31-year-old country music singer captioned his post on Instagram Wednesday.

“7.5 pounds of pure joy,” he added. “@laur_akins you are my hero. Watching a child being born is legit a miracle.” (RELATED: Kylie Jenner: Pregnancy ‘Completely Changed’ My Body)

“4 under 6 here we go!” Rhett continued. (RELATED: REPORT: Colin Jost Finally Confirms Rumors Scarlett Johansson Is Expecting)

The “Country Again” hitmaker’s post included a sweet photo of him and his wife and the newest addition to their family, a little girl.

Thomas and his wife also have three other daughters together, Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 4, and Lennon Love, 21 months, People magazine noted.

Lauren also shared her own post announcing the birth of their baby girl.

She captioned her post, “Our little miss Lillie Carolina Akins was born on November 15th and our family couldn’t be more over the moon about our littlest joy.”

The country singer recently talked to the outlet about when he learned they were expecting again while the couple was on a ski trip together.

“We always wanted five kids, so we’re just kind of working our way there,” Thomas shared.

Thomas and Lauren recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary.

Congratulations!