Editorial

Alexis Ren’s White Cut-Out Dress Leaves Little To The Imagination

Dancing With The Stars Season 27 Cast Reveal Red Carpet At Planet Hollywood Times Square

(Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Buca, Inc.)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Alexis Ren hands down won the day when she stepped out in a racy dress that left little to the imagination in Los Angeles.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The 24-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely stunning in the skin-tight long-sleeve floor-length number with cut-outs through the middle and entire right side of the dress Thursday during the Premiere Of MGM’s “House Of Gucci” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with her hair up in a bun, jewelry and high heels.

It was just the latest example of her wowing on the red carpet. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Most notably, the supermodel turned heads in a sparkling silver sheer mini-dress at the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch Event in New York City.

(Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

(Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

She completed the stunning look with loose hair, jewelry and metallic silver high heels.

(Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

(Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

The Maxim cover girl model often wows at various events. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.