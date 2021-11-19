Alexis Ren’s White Cut-Out Dress Leaves Little To The Imagination

Alexis Ren hands down won the day when she stepped out in a racy dress that left little to the imagination in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely stunning in the skin-tight long-sleeve floor-length number with cut-outs through the middle and entire right side of the dress Thursday during the Premiere Of MGM's "House Of Gucci" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

She completed the jaw-dropping look with her hair up in a bun, jewelry and high heels.

Most notably, the supermodel turned heads in a sparkling silver sheer mini-dress at the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch Event in New York City.

She completed the stunning look with loose hair, jewelry and metallic silver high heels.

