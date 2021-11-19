Friday Is The 17-Year Anniversary Of The Malice In The Palace

Friday marks the 17-year anniversary of the Malice in the Palace.

On November 19, 2004, the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers got in the biggest brawl in the history of sports, and there's no close second.

Ron Artest was literally in the stands fighting fans at one point after a beer was thrown at him, and several other guys were also involved, fighting fans.

Happy Birthday to The Malice At The Palace! 🎂🥳 The wildest fight in NBA history took place on November 19, 2004! 🏀 Just imagine if Twitter existed… pic.twitter.com/akFfuDVOUu — BROTHER (@BrotherHQ) November 19, 2021

We had never seen anything like the Malice in the Palace before it happened, and we’ve never seen anything like it since.

Ron Artest was suspended for the rest of the season and multiple other players faced serious suspensions and consequences.

Again, we had players fighting Detroit Pistons fans!

Not that there was much funny about the situation, but if there was something comical, it was definitely the fact Artest asked without any sense of irony or humor whether or not the players would be punished.

Yeah, the guy who was just brawling in the stands was seriously unaware of whether or not they’d get punished. You can’t make that kind of exchange up.

Finally, the tweet about the one guy trying to fight the Pacers looking like Turtle from “Entourage” gets me every single time.

16 years ago today, Turtle tried to fight Ron Artest! 👀 Jermaine O’Neal’s slide punch

pic.twitter.com/RZ9xTVEmS7 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 19, 2020

What an unreal event in sports that will probably never lose its place as the craziest sports fight ever.