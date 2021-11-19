Editorial

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Off-Duty Police Officer Kills Gunman In Baltimore

Baltimore Shooting (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/katiedaviscourt/status/1461491334691188740)

Video has surfaced from a police shooting in Baltimore and it’s absolutely nuts.

According to The Baltimore Sun, an unnamed police officer shot and killed Carlos Ortega after the man allegedly carried out a shooting spree that ended at The Bladi Style this past Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a video tweeted by @katiedaviscourt, Ortega could be seen allegedly entering The Bladi Style and murdering a barber.

That’s when the unidentified police officer unholstered a concealed weapon and engaged him. Ortega was killed on the spot by the officer. It’s also believed Ortego shot two other people before being killed in the barbershop.

You can watch the insane video below.

This is a classic definition of playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes. Ortega allegedly murdered someone right in front of an off-duty cop and his time on this planet ended seconds later.

That cop literally just stepped out of the way, drew his weapon and let him have it.

To paraphrase “Band of Brothers” when the revolvers show up right before D-Day, you gotta love cops!

Props to this unnamed officer for stepping out and doing what had to be done. He kept his composure once bullets started flying and eliminated the threat. There’s no doubt he has absolute ice in his veins.