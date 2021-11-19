GRAPHIC VIDEO: Off-Duty Police Officer Kills Gunman In Baltimore

Video has surfaced from a police shooting in Baltimore and it’s absolutely nuts.

According to The Baltimore Sun, an unnamed police officer shot and killed Carlos Ortega after the man allegedly carried out a shooting spree that ended at The Bladi Style this past Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Breaking: Police confirm that an off-duty officer was getting haircut when someone shot & killed a barber; officer fired & killed gunman. Commissioner says detectives believe barbershop shooter shot 2 other people earlier in the day. At least 3 dead total https://t.co/Nibz2wWPq9 — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) November 13, 2021

In a video tweeted by @katiedaviscourt, Ortega could be seen allegedly entering The Bladi Style and murdering a barber.

That’s when the unidentified police officer unholstered a concealed weapon and engaged him. Ortega was killed on the spot by the officer. It’s also believed Ortego shot two other people before being killed in the barbershop.

You can watch the insane video below.

HERO: Off-duty Baltimore police officer shoots and kills gunman that murdered hairdresser. *WARNING: Graphic* pic.twitter.com/K5hng4wd7v — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) November 19, 2021

This is a classic definition of playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes. Ortega allegedly murdered someone right in front of an off-duty cop and his time on this planet ended seconds later.

That cop literally just stepped out of the way, drew his weapon and let him have it.

Baltimore Police reportedly involved in a shooting in Medford https://t.co/HTkoFPrWor — Sun Latest News (@BaltSunBrk) November 13, 2021

To paraphrase “Band of Brothers” when the revolvers show up right before D-Day, you gotta love cops!

Props to this unnamed officer for stepping out and doing what had to be done. He kept his composure once bullets started flying and eliminated the threat. There’s no doubt he has absolute ice in his veins.