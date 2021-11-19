Thieves Steal $100,000 Worth Of Louis Vuitton Merch In Broad Daylight

A group of thieves went into a Chicago mall Wednesday when they stole an estimated $100,000 worth of Louis Vuitton merchandise in broad daylight, according to WGN-TV.

Police responded to 9-1-1 call from the Louis Vuitton store at Oakbrook Center Mall about a “grab and run” where a group of 14 unidentified suspects stole an unknown amount of Louis Vuitton merchandise, WGN-TV reported. (RELATED: ‘Off The Charts’: Major Retailer In San Francisco Cuts Hours Due To Rampant Shoplifting)

WATCH: 14 suspects conduct “grab and run” yesterday at Louis Vuitton in Oak Brook https://t.co/T6finPoIEl pic.twitter.com/5TMg8ar7TL — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) November 18, 2021

Police speculated that the suspects walked into the store, stole the merchandise, and fled the scene in three separate vehicles, according to WGN-TV.

There was a struggle between a few of the suspects and a security guard and despite that he was armed, he did not draw his weapon, according to the outlet.

It is not known how much the suspects exactly stole but it was estimated that they stole $100,000 worth of merchandise, WGN-TV reported.

This was not the first major retail theft as there have been a couple including Friday when six people who reportedly stole $15,000 worth of cologne from an ULTA Beauty store and 6 other people were involved in a burglary, retail theft, according to the Chicago Tribune.