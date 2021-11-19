Editorial

Zac Stacy Faces Multiple Felonies After Allegedly Being Filmed Beating A Woman

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 08: Running back Zac Stacy #30 of the St. Louis Rams during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 8, 2013 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 30-10. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Zac Stacy is facing multiple felonies after videos surfaced allegedly showing him beating a woman.

Stacy’s location has been unknown ever since multiple videos hit the web allegedly showing him beating his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child at her home in Florida. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to TMZ, the former Rams and Jets running back has been charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief. He faces a total of 20 years in prison once he’s brought into custody.

TMZ further reported that the unnamed woman has been moved by the authorities to “an undisclosed location” and is being “provided security assistance.”

A police official told the public, “Efforts are underway to capture Stacy, and we would urge him to turn himself in and face the criminal charges,” according to the same report.

I think I speak for everyone out there when I say I hope Stacy is captured as quickly as possible. He has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, but the videos seem like pretty damning evidence.

Seeing as how he’s already reportedly facing charges before even being arrested, you know the police are treating this situation incredibly seriously.

There’s simply no excuse for ever putting your hands on someone like that. Now, he’ll have to answer for his alleged actions and facing up to two decades behind bars will give him plenty of time to think about what he allegedly did.