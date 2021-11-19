Zac Stacy Faces Multiple Felonies After Allegedly Being Filmed Beating A Woman

Zac Stacy is facing multiple felonies after videos surfaced allegedly showing him beating a woman.

Stacy’s location has been unknown ever since multiple videos hit the web allegedly showing him beating his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child at her home in Florida. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This happened to my best friend Kristin in front of their child. Now that a federal warrant has been issued, she feels safe sharing this. #ZacStacy is on the run from Florida in Nashville, TN. Please expose this monster and help catch him pt. 1 pic.twitter.com/GCDR8Xqv48 — Online Desserts Classes (@bougieeats) November 18, 2021

According to TMZ, the former Rams and Jets running back has been charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief. He faces a total of 20 years in prison once he’s brought into custody.

TMZ further reported that the unnamed woman has been moved by the authorities to “an undisclosed location” and is being “provided security assistance.”

This happened to my best friend Kristin in front of their child. Now that a federal warrant has been issued, she feels safe sharing this. #ZacStacy is on the run from Florida in Nashville, TN. Please expose this monster and help catch him pt 2 pic.twitter.com/F6pFgp2aZC — Online Desserts Classes (@bougieeats) November 18, 2021

A police official told the public, “Efforts are underway to capture Stacy, and we would urge him to turn himself in and face the criminal charges,” according to the same report.

This happened to my best friend Kristin in front of their child. Now that a federal warrant has been issued, she feels safe sharing this. #ZacStacy is on the run from Florida in Nashville, TN. Please expose this monster and help catch him pt 3 pic.twitter.com/ZWCYsrB1m1 — Online Desserts Classes (@bougieeats) November 18, 2021

I think I speak for everyone out there when I say I hope Stacy is captured as quickly as possible. He has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, but the videos seem like pretty damning evidence.

BREAKING: Former New York Jets running back Zac Stacy viciously attacks his ex-girlfriend in front of their 5 month old son: pic.twitter.com/tE3kUpcM5p — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) November 18, 2021

Seeing as how he’s already reportedly facing charges before even being arrested, you know the police are treating this situation incredibly seriously.

Kristin and baby are safe. Her older daughter was hiding in her room. It’s just sad af. She is scared for her life so please keep applying pressure until he is found. The system is falling Kristin and I’m not going to lose my friend to domestic violence. — Online Desserts Classes (@bougieeats) November 18, 2021

There’s simply no excuse for ever putting your hands on someone like that. Now, he’ll have to answer for his alleged actions and facing up to two decades behind bars will give him plenty of time to think about what he allegedly did.