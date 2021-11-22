Editorial

Jim Irsay Hands Out Signed $100 Bills To Buffalo Bills Fans In Awesome Viral Video

Jim Irsay (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/JimIrsay/status/1462803579610279943)

Jim Irsay was in prime form Sunday when the Colts crushed the Bills 41-15.

The Indianapolis Colts owner tweeted a photo of himself handing out $100 bills to Buffalo fans during the blowout win.

You can check out the video below.

Is it a little strange to sign $100 bills and hand them out to people? Sure but I don’t think the people he’s handing out cash to will care much.

He’s a cool dude and these people definitely seemed to have their day made by his generosity after getting picked apart by the Colts.

 

As someone who is a big fan of money, it’s always great to see wealthy people giving back. That’s the kind of energy we love to see.

Granted, Irsay is a billionaire and handing out a few hundred dollars to him would be like if you or I started handing out pennies.

It’s not much money at all to a guy like him.

Still, it was a classy move and the fans seemed to love it.