Jim Irsay Hands Out Signed $100 Bills To Buffalo Bills Fans In Awesome Viral Video

Jim Irsay was in prime form Sunday when the Colts crushed the Bills 41-15.

The Indianapolis Colts owner tweeted a photo of himself handing out $100 bills to Buffalo fans during the blowout win.

Saying thanks to the classy Bills fans (who sat in front of us and tolerated our cheering yesterday) with some personally autographed “Benjamins.” 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FbvXdIzAM0 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 22, 2021

Is it a little strange to sign $100 bills and hand them out to people? Sure but I don’t think the people he’s handing out cash to will care much.

He’s a cool dude and these people definitely seemed to have their day made by his generosity after getting picked apart by the Colts.

As someone who is a big fan of money, it’s always great to see wealthy people giving back. That’s the kind of energy we love to see.

Granted, Irsay is a billionaire and handing out a few hundred dollars to him would be like if you or I started handing out pennies.

It’s not much money at all to a guy like him.

Still, it was a classy move and the fans seemed to love it.