Colts Owner Jim Irsay Says Andrew Luck Is ‘Definitely’ Retired

Don’t expect former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck to come out of retirement.

Rumors have been blowing up all over social media over the past few days that the retired star quarterback is coming back to play for the Colts. Well, fans can stop dreaming because Colts owner Jim Irsay has poured cold water all over the idea. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Andrew Luck thinking comeback? A random guy in Indy claims to have leaked texts showing something is up: https://t.co/OMIiXNfI7h — OutKick (@Outkick) February 3, 2021

“He is more retired now than he was a year and a half ago…He definitely is retired and there’s really no wiggle room or rumor, as much as people would like to hear that,” Irsay told Chris Widlic during a recent interview.

You can listen to his full comments below.

A lengthy ONE-ON-ONE interview with #colts owner Jim Irsay airs Sunday on @CBS4Indy after @SuperBowl . Asked him about those Andrew Luck rumors. pic.twitter.com/CKp1XrNv3d — Chris Widlic (@Chris_Widlic) February 4, 2021

I never believed for one second that Andrew Luck was coming out of retirement to play for the Colts. It didn’t make any sense at all.

Why would Luck choose to come out of retirement at this moment?

The man has an obscene amount of money in the bank, has a family and by all accounts appears to have little interest in playing again.

As his father Oliver said a little more than a year ago, his son just doesn’t seem to have interest in playing anymore.

XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck, to the @LeBatardShow, on whether he thinks his son Andrew will play again in the NFL: “I didn’t notice any hankering from him to get back on the field.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2020

Colts fans hoping Luck would show up and be their savior need to readjust their expectations. Luck is done playing in the NFL and he’s been onto the next chapter in his life for a minute or two at this point.