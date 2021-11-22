Watch The Preview For ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episode 5 ‘Under A Blanket Of Red’

It looks like the new episode of “Yellowstone” is going to be out of control.

The fourth episode of season four aired this past Sunday night, and it was just as excellent as we all expected it to be as the Duttons continue to weed out their enemies. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Is Incredible In Season Four, Episode Four ‘Winning Or Learning’)

In the closing moments, Jamie appeared to connect the dots between Garrett and the main prison who orchestrated the attack.

Judging from the promo for “Under A Blanket Of Red,” it looks like things will only get crazier with Jamie and his father.

Is it Sunday yet? I know it’s not, but I really wish it was. Nothing would be better than being able to jump in right now into the new episode.

Clearly, Jamie is putting the pieces together, and I do truly believe he’s still loyal to John and Kayce. He might hate Beth, but that’s a different story.

If you’re not already watching “Yellowstone,” I don’t know what to tell you. You’re clearly not living your life the right way.

It’s the best show on TV and anyone who says it’s not is simply lying to you.

I can’t wait to see what happens this upcoming Sunday. I think we’re going to be in for a very fun time!