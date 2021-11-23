Biden Appears To Have A Ron Burgundy Moment By Reciting ‘End Of Quote’ Straight Off Teleprompter

President Joe Biden appeared to have a Ron Burgundy moment Tuesday after reciting “end of quote” off the teleprompter during his address on gas prices.

Biden announced that the administration met with major retailers, including Walmart and TJ Maxx, in order to solve the supply chain crisis by moving products in and stocking the shelves more quickly. During this segment of the address, Biden can be heard reading “end of quote,” apparently off the teleprompter.

“You may have heard the CEO of Walmart [Doug McMillon] yesterday on the steps we’ve taken, he said and I quote ‘the combination of private enterprise and government working together has been really successful.’ He went on to say ‘All the way through the supply chain there’s a lot of innovation because of the actions we’ve taken things have begun to change…’ end of quote.”

It appears that the president attempted to end the quote by McMillon included in the address.

Ron Burgundy, a character played by Will Ferrell in the 2004 comedy film “Anchorman,” commonly read off the teleprompter while reporting the news. (RELATED: Oil Prices Rise After Biden Announces Emergency Action)

Biden addressed the current high gas prices on a global and national level, reaching as high as $3.79 per gallon. To lower gas prices, the president announced that 50 million barrels of oil have been released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) as the period of inflation and high gas prices continue.

The president said his “effort to combat climate change” is not causing the rise in gas and oil prices and addressed his administration’s goal to build job openings in solar panel electric heat pumps and batteries. The use of construction and electric cars will reportedly save Americans $800-$1000 in fuel cost this year, Biden said.

Biden canceled the construction of the Keystone Pipeline XL shortly after swearing the oath of office, a move that stripped approximately 11,000 jobs.