Woman Who Could Be The Oldest Person Ever Recorded Dies At 124

A woman believed to be the oldest living person in the world died on Monday.

Francisca Susano, a 124-year-old Filipino woman, died Monday night, CNN reported. The City Government of Kabankalan, a southern province in the Philippines, released a statement announcing her death.

"It is with sadness in our heart when we received the news that our beloved Lola Francisca Susano passed away early this Monday evening November 22," read the statement. "Mayor Pedro Zayco, Vice Mayor Raul Rivera and all city officials as well as all the people of Kabankalan City condoles and prays with the family of Lola Iska in their period of bereavement."



City officials said there was no determined cause of death yet and that Susano was tested for COVID-19 Tuesday morning, despite not showing or reporting any symptoms, according to CNN.

The supercentenarian was born on Sept. 11, 1897, years before the Philippines became independent from Spanish reign. The ice cream scoop was invented that same year as well as the first ever radio transmission across the sea, The Sun reported.

Before her death, Guinness World Records was verifying the documents for Susano to be declared as the world’s oldest living person in September, CNN reported.

Senior Citizens Party Rep. Rodolfo Ordanes in the Philppines submitted a resolution that would grant Susano a ₱1-million cash gift in order to support her and her family during the COVID-19 pandemic, CNN reported.