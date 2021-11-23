REPORT: A Noisy Toilet Led Jeffrey Epstein To Believe He Was Like Dustin Hoffman From ‘Rain Man’

Jeffrey Epstein reportedly developed an aversion to noise and compared himself to a character in the film “Rain Man” during his final days in prison, according to The New York Times (NYT).

Epstein complained several times about the running toilet in his cell, and a psychologist wrote that “He said he sat in the corner and held his ears” after listening to it for hours. Epstein theorized that he was autistic and pointed out that Dustin Hoffman’s character in “Rain Man,” who was autistic, also had an aversion to noise, reported the NYT.

Exclusive: Newly obtained jail records do not support the conspiracy theory that Jeffrey Epstein’s death was not a suicide. They provide the most detailed look yet at his final days — and show mistake after mistake made by jail officials. https://t.co/8xyaUnnEQQ pic.twitter.com/HNi0z3ABiZ — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 23, 2021

Epstein also complained about his difficulty sleeping and his inability to deal with the noise of prison in general, according to the NYT.

“Epstein adamantly denied any suicidal ideation, intention or plan,” said a psychologist after a July 9 psychological evaluation, stating that Epstein “was future-oriented.” The psychologist described Epstein as being polite, cooperative and coherent, according to the NYT. The psychologist noted that Epstein even had a sense of humor.

Epstein reportedly made jokes about suicide being against his religion and claimed to be Jewish. He also reportedly requested single-cell accommodations the day after the evaluation, which were denied due to “safety and security concerns,” the outlet reported. “Why would you ever think I would be suicidal? I am not suicidal and I would never be,” Epstein reportedly responded to the rejection of his request, according to the NYT.

Epstein attempted suicide July 23, five days after Judge Richard M. Berman denied a renewed bail request, the outlet reported. (RELATED: New Report Reveals Jeffrey Epstein Called His Girlfriend Right Before Death)

Epstein was described as having “suicidal tendencies” according to a “Prisoner Custody Alert Notice” from a court hearing on July 31, prompting another suicide risk assessment. Documents show the psychologist was persuaded to deem a suicide watch unwarranted, saying, “He stated he lives for and plans to finish this case and to go back to his normal life,” reported the NYT.

Epstein was found dead in his cell on August 10, 2019. His death was ruled a suicide. The jail where Epstein was housed underwent a temporary shut down due to his death.