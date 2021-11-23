New Report Reveals Jeffrey Epstein Called His Girlfriend Right Before Death

Financier and alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein had a 15-minute phone conversation with his girlfriend Karyna Shuliak before committing suicide in his cell, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Epstein reportedly lied to the prison officials about calling his mother, who had died in 2004, dialing instead his 30-year-old girlfriend Shuliak, three people with knowledge of the phone conversation told the NYT.

During the phone call the convicted sex offender did not in any way reveal an intention to end his life, according to the report.

Exclusive: Newly obtained jail records do not support the conspiracy theory that Jeffrey Epstein’s death was not a suicide. They provide the most detailed look yet at his final days — and show mistake after mistake made by jail officials. https://t.co/8xyaUnnEQQ pic.twitter.com/HNi0z3ABiZ — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 23, 2021

The unit manager at the detention center assisted Epstein in making what was referred to as a “social” phone call in a 15-page psychological reconstruction of Epstein’s death obtained by the NYT.

“I asked inmate Epstein who he was calling. He stated his mother,” the unit manager reportedly wrote.

This call, however, was missing in the phone logs provided to the NYT by the Bureau of Prisons. The provided documents also did not indicate if Epstein’s last call was on a monitored line. (RELATED: Former Barclays CEO Used Mysterious Phrases Like ‘Snow White’ In Emails With Jeffrey Epstein: REPORT)

The only social call Epstein made throughout his time at the detention center was to Shuliak more than a week earlier, the logs showed, the NYT reported.

Shuliak, whom Epstein reportedly helped put through dental school, is one of the largest beneficiaries of several trusts the accused child sex trafficker established over the years, according to the NYT.

Epstein had signed a will two days before the apparent suicide, putting all of his holdings amounting to $577,672,654 in The 1953 trust.