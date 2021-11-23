Waukesha Death Toll Reaches 6 After 8-Year-Old Boy Succumbs To Injuries

An 8-year-old boy who suffered injuries in Sunday’s Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade attack has died, NBC26 reported Tuesday.

Jackson Sparks, as well as his 12-year-old brother, Tucker, were seriously injured after a suspect plowed his car through a crowd at a parade in Waukesha Sunday night, killing 5 others and injuring more than 40, NBC26 reported.

A GoFundMe page set up for Jackson’s medical expenses stated he underwent brain surgery at Children’s Wisconsin after sustaining life-threatening injuries, according to CBS58. An update posted Tuesday evening said Jackson succumbed to his injuries. (RELATED: Car Plows Through Crowd At Wisconsin Christmas Parade, Multiple Injured)



“Please know that they appreciate your continued prayers and tremendous outpouring of support for their family,” read the statement, according to CBS58. “They do however ask for privacy at this time to allow Tucker to continue to heal physically and their family to heal and mourn the tremendous loss of their sweet little boy who is now under the care of Jesus.”

Authorities identified the suspect as 39-year-old Darrell Brooks of Milwaukee, NBC26 reported. Brooks faces 5 counts of 1st-degree intentional homicide and is being held on $5M bail as of Tuesday night, according to Fox News.

Brooks’ criminal history goes back to 1999 when he was convicted of aggravated battery with intent to cause bodily harm. In early November, Brooks allegedly ran over a woman and struck her in the face, Fox News reported. He currently has an outstanding warrant in Nevada after skipping bail for a sex crime charge.

Earlier this month, a Milwaukee court let #DarrellBrooks out on $1,000 bail after he allegedly ran a woman over with the same SUV believed to have been used in the #WaukeshaParade attack. That’s despite an active warrant in Nevada and a long, violent criminal past. — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) November 23, 2021

A Milwaukee court had allowed Brooks to post a $1,000 bail. Milwaukee District Attorney John Chisholm said he would launch an investigation to determine what led to that decision.