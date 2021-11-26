Climate Activists Block Amazon Warehouses On Retailer’s Busiest Day Of The Year

Climate activists from the group “Extinction Rebellion” blocked Amazon warehouses all around Europe on Friday.

The activists are putting pressure on Amazon, demanding that they improve working conditions and end business practices that damage the environment, The Associated Press reported.

The activists targeted 13 Amazon fulfillment centers in the U.K., with the goal of disrupting 50% of the companies delivery on Black Friday, Amazon’s busiest day of the year, the outlet reported.

NEW: Thousands of Amazon workers and activists in 20 countries will strike and protest on Black Friday in a coordinated effort to #MakeAmazonPay. The list of actions is enormous. I wrote about it here: https://t.co/LCwhw3Yu7K — Lauren Kaori Gurley (@LaurenKGurley) November 18, 2021

“The action is intended to draw attention to Amazon’s exploitative and environmentally destructive business practices, disregard for workers’ rights in the name of company profits, as well as the wastefulness of Black Friday,” the group said, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Bill Taking Aim At Amazon Warehouse Production Quotas Passes California Senate)

Activist groups in the U.S. and around the world have organized protests Friday against Amazon, demanding that they pay their “fair share” of taxes, operating sustainability, and better working conditions for employees, the outlet reported.

Protesters outside of London blocked the entrance of a warehouse, with a large rocket depicting Jeffery Bezos, Amazon founder and executive chairman, strapped on. Protesters also changed the sign to “Amazon Crime” making fun of the popular service “Amazon Prime,” the outlet reported.

Amazon avoided addressing the protests, but claimed that the company takes responsibilities very seriously.

“That includes our commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040 — 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement — providing excellent pay and benefits in a safe and modern work environment, and supporting the tens of thousands of British small businesses who sell on our store,” the outlet reported.