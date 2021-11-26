Cowboys Player Trysten Hill Punches John Simpson After Losing To The Raiders

Cowboys player Trysten Hill might be in serious trouble with the league after throwing a punch Thursday.

Following the Raiders beating the Cowboys 36-33, Hill was captured on video punching Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the insanely stupid moment unfold below.

You can bet your wallet that there’s a fine on the way in the mail from Roger Goodell and the NFL. You simply can’t throw a punch and expect to not get punished.

That’s not how the NFL works at all. That’s even more true if you do it during a nationally broadcast game on Thanksgiving.

Oooooooh I Didn’t Know This Happened At The End Of The Game.

😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😏 pic.twitter.com/IZhbP6uNxT — JESSE (With No “i”) (@Mr4thAndLong) November 26, 2021

If you embarrass the shield in front of the entire country, they’re definitely not just going to let it go.

That’s what Hill did, and he’ll now have to suffer the consequences. He definitely won’t get suspended but there’s no doubt at all a fat fine is coming in the mail.

His wallet is absolutely going to take a hit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Las Vegas Raiders (@raiders)

Next time, learn how to walk away. It will save you money and stop you from making a fool out of yourself.