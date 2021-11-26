‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Shares Never-Before-Seen Snap From Wedding Day On Anniversary

“Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson definitely got everyone’s attention when she shared a never-before-seen snap from her wedding to Christian Huff on their anniversary.

The 24-year-old reality star posted a series of photos on Instagram Thursday, the first a family photo of her and Huff holding their daughter Honey. In the second shot, we see Sadie in a her strapless wedding gown from the day she and Christian tied the knot two years ago.

“Our anniversary on thanksgiving… very very fitting,” Robertson wrote.”I’m so thankful for you Christian Huff and the family we have!” (RELATED: ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Expecting First Child With Husband Christian Huff)

“Two years and our hearts have grown,” she added. “Our love has expanded. Our faith has risen. Our joy has strengthened. Our world has been rocked in the best way by an angel named Honey. Gosh, I can’t wait to see what the next two look like and then the 70 after that!” (RELATED: Sadie Robertson Comes Out At Texas A&M Fan, Still Hanging With Aggies Star Quarterback [Photo])

Robertson and Huff married in November of 2019 at her family’s farm in Lousiana. The pair got engaged in June of the same year.

The reality star has shared several pictures from their special day.